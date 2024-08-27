School bus companies in Fujairah have exempted students from bus fees during the first week of the new academic year, to ease traffic congestion and reduce the financial burden on parents. The initiative is part of the efforts of private schools and bus companies to facilitate traffic around educational facilities, in addition to encouraging students to use school buses, instead of relying on private transportation, which contributes to reducing congestion. Parents praised this step, stressing that it contributes to easing the financial pressure they face at the beginning of each new academic year.

For her part, Alaa Mohammed, an administrator at a British curriculum school in Fujairah, pointed out that government schools were keen to welcome students with motivating slogans. She said that bus companies decided to improve the services provided to students by exempting them from their fees for the first week.

Imtiaz Ismail, an administrator at a school bus company, said that the decision to exempt students from fees aims to improve the services provided to students and facilitate their journey to school.

He said: “We seek to provide solutions that serve the interests of students and support their parents.”

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, Brigadier Saleh Al Dhanhani, confirmed the allocation of fixed and mobile traffic patrols on the main and internal roads leading to public and private schools, with the aim of organizing traffic and ensuring smooth traffic flow. He said that the safety of students requires the combined efforts of the concerned parties, the family, the school, educational and administrative bodies, supervisors and school bus drivers, to take preventive measures and procedures during the trips to and from school. The Director General of the Fujairah Charity Association, Youssef Al Marshoudi, pointed out the launch of a group of large-scale educational, community and humanitarian initiatives, under the slogan “Give Me Hope”, with the aim of paying the tuition fees due from students in need, providing laptops, in addition to providing students registered in the association with office supplies and stationery, confirming the distribution of 2,500 school bags to them.