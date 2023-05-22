Schools | Espoo is establishing a new middle school in Kera

At the same time, bilingual education will be phased out at the Kilonpuisto school.

22.5. 15:27 | Updated 22.5. 21:18

Espoo establish a new middle school in Kera and at the same time change the teaching arrangements in other schools in the student area of ​​western Leppävaara.

The Board of Growth and Learning discusses the establishment of a new middle school at its meeting on Wednesday. The school would start in temporary premises on Kutojantie in Nihtsilla in the fall of 2024, but it will later have its own building built south of Kera station. It is still unclear how many years this will take. The name and activities of the school will also be decided later separately.

Thousands of new residents will come to Kera in the next few years. Another reason for establishing the school is that children living nearby from schools in the Kilo and Kera area, for example Kilonpuisto, already have to be sent to other schools due to lack of space.

For this reason, in connection with the establishment of a new school, the board will also discuss options for organizing teaching at the Kilonpuisto school.

To the board a model is presented where bilingual education (Finnish-English) at Kilonpuisto school is gradually transferred elsewhere. Starting in autumn 2024, bilingual first grades would be established at Kilo school, no longer at Kilonpuisto. Children already in bilingual education at Kilonpuisto will transfer to the other school in stages during a three-year transition period.

The office holders have explored other possible options, such as the transfer of teaching focused on expressive arts to the future Kera middle school. This is not presented to the board, because there are suitable facilities ready for expressive arts in Kilonpuisto, and building similar ones in a new school would be expensive.

In the statements made by Kilonpuisto school, decision-making is considered hasty.

Correction 22.5. at 9:18 p.m.: The temporary premises will come from Nihtisilta, not from Kera, as was previously stated in the title.