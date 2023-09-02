Schools | Despite her studies and decades of work experience, teacher Maria Mäkinen is still incompetent: “We should be resourced”

Maria Mäkinen has worked as a teacher for 32 years. Despite studies and work experience in the field, he remains unqualified. “No one really knows how to tailor me to be qualified,” he says.

Maria MÄKIFROM has been called as a teacher at various schools for decades. However, the work is made more difficult by the fact that the system thinks he is incompetent.

Mäkinen works as a special education teacher, of whom there is a severe shortage throughout the country. Study places in the field have recently been increased, but the situation is not expected to ease quickly.

“There are a lot of us unqualified special education teachers and we have the desire to do this work. No one really knows how, for example, to tailor me to be eligible,” says Mäkinen.

The situation frustrates Mäkis, who has completed studies in the field and worked as a teacher for 32 years. Yet he remains incompetent. It is not possible to get a permanent job, nor the same salary as the teachers that the system recognizes as qualified.

Mäkinen, who has worked in South Ostrobothnia for a long time, says that he completed his studies in special pedagogy at the University of Jyväskylä with good grades.

“I read it for 60 credits, which is the requirement, and I called the city that I am now qualified. They said it wouldn’t work because I should first be a class teacher.”

Mäkinen is a Steiner pedagogue. He completed his degree in a five-year education at Snellman University in Helsinki.

“I was told it doesn’t count. It is equal to zero. My education is a high school diploma for them.”

It’s crazy about Mäki that he has studied “a long education in Finland at a college that wasn’t a college at all.”

“Throughout my studies, I thought it was a college. The courses were demanding and laborious. In addition, the studies included taking the school administration exam at the University of Helsinki.”

Stiffness feels strange about Mäkis. The only option would be to leave the job and start the classroom teacher studies all over again. As a family man and already well into his working career, he finds it impossible.

Mäkinen himself would solve his situation with apprenticeship-type multi-modal training, where his previous studies and work experience would be accepted. However, such is not available.

For Mäki, working as a special education teacher is a dream come true. The more difficult the group and the more challenging the students, the more he is motivated and enjoys his work.

“One year, I got into the category for people with behavioral disorders, where no one had been admitted. It was a dream place. Nine boys and the aggression was palpable in the air because they were so full of anger. I read more information about where the behavior comes from. I was looking for team spirit and confidence that there is something for everyone. We also made progress in matters.”

Being unqualified, Mäkinen receives about 700 euros less salary than his colleagues – currently the monthly salary is 2,700 euros before taxes.

In recent years, he has also been paid for the summer time. Mäkinen says that he remained firm in his demands in that matter.

Practical incompetence has caused problems, for example, in communication with students’ parents, when the work e-mail has not worked during the holidays.

Mäkinen has often had to wait uncertainly, even anxiously, for the confirmation of the next job opportunity.

“There may have been an almost agreed-upon place, from which it was announced that we couldn’t take you when you became qualified. Then I got a call saying that it didn’t even qualify, can you get in anyway.”

Mäkinen is pleased to note that many teachers from abroad have been qualified to teach in Finland.

“It’s great that they are being helped, but how would the education acquired by us Finns also be valued?” Mäkinen asks.

Mäkinen knows that not all newly graduated young teachers will be able to cope with school life. That’s why the state should also offer unqualified people who have worked for a long time the opportunity to get qualified while working, he thinks.

“Those of us who have already applied for the job and are interested in psychology and the student’s well-being, can handle this job. It would be worth investing in us.”

