Schools Could Helsinki schools be monitored with a meter that would alarm when the level of learning drops too much? At the risk of school evasion, estimates the Coalition Party Sazonov

HS asked leading municipal politicians how they were prepared to improve the means already in place to close the gap between schools and residential areas.

Neighborhoods Despite the differentiation, Helsinki must have the best schools, and therefore problematic development must be addressed. This is the view of the chairs of the largest council groups.

HS said on Wednesdaythat the distribution of neighborhoods among the disadvantaged and the pros in the metropolitan area is reflected in alarming differences in the learning outcomes of schoolchildren living in different areas. The observation has been made by an assistant professor of urban geography Venla Bernelius.

Leading the largest council group, the Coalition Party Daniel Sazonov emphasizes that the impact of family backgrounds must be offset in early childhood education. He talks about his own experiences in a kindergarten in Helsinki as an inexperienced Finnish-speaking child of Ingrian-Finnish, Russian-speaking parents in Malminkartano.

“My first friend in kindergarten didn’t say anything, and I talked to him about Russia. I myself am an example of the importance of kindergartens, especially for foreign speakers. ”

Languages segregation is not the only reason for differences in learning outcomes between schools, even after more than two years of study. This is due to significant inequalities in the well-being of residential areas and the fact that family backgrounds are having an increasing impact on the growth of school disparities.

According to Bernelius, we should now descend more and more vigorously from the municipal level to the districts.

What could that mean?

For example, the leaders of the council groups propose the construction of non-subsidized housing in areas at risk of exclusion.

Chairman of the SDP Council Group Eveliina Heinäluoma uses Myllypuro in its residential area as an example of how the situation in the neighborhood has been improved.

“Myllypuro has also been able to stop the unfortunate development by building a new shopping center and the Metropolia University of Applied Sciences campus.”

Similar reform is coming elsewhere, says the chairman of the Green Council Reetta Vanhanen. Next up is Malminkartano, Malmi, Kannelmäki and Mellunkylä.

According to the SDP’s Heinäluoma, in addition to housing, more jobs are needed in the suburbs, as is the aim, for example, in Itäkeskus. According to Heinäluoma, health centers should remain in the neighborhoods instead of building large centralized health centers such as Kalasatama and Vuosaari.

Bernelius In an interview with HS, he suggested that Helsinki now desperately needed a metric to monitor worrying developments. When the situation of the school fell below the agreed criteria, the meter would start to sound the alarm and the city would have an obligation to help the school immediately.

According to Heinäluoma and Vanhanen, the level difference meter is worth considering. Sazonov, on the other hand, speculates that the meter, even as a non-public tool, would not remain so. Then there could be a danger that, based on the results of the meter, families would start to rank schools in an order in which the spiral of underdevelopment of schools measured as weak would deepen.

In addition, Helsinki has considered allocating funding more strongly to schools or areas that are being marginalized. The need to strengthen this financial support in certain areas is in the minds of Sazonov, for example.

Additional funding based on need has already been extended during the past council term to, for example, counseling centers and student care for schools, Vanhanen says.

Bernelius also suggests that the amount of additional funding already allocated to schools on the basis of need should be reconsidered. Equality funds for pre-primary and basic education have been in the range of about one per cent of total education expenditure.

