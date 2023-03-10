Storm Larissa, as weather experts called it, brought winds and blizzards to most parts of the country, according to the Associated Press.

“The worst affected area was northern England and north Wales, with winds of 80 kilometers per hour, accompanied by snow of up to 30 cm,” said meteorologist Alex Burkell.

Some drivers spent more than seven hours in their cars after traffic came to a halt on the M62 motorway that runs through northern England.

Journalist Richard McCarthy said: “I saw a lot of abandoned sports cars. One of the Jaguars was left on the road with a shovel stuck in the ground and no driver. There were a lot of trucks that lost their ability to move and broke down.”

Many roads on the high ground in the Peak District of central England were impassable, and the train link between Manchester and Sheffield was closed due to fallen trees.

Air travel was also disrupted, with most flights departing from Liverpool John Lennon Airport delayed on Friday morning.

East Midlands Airport in central England was closed for about 3 hours, while flights were suspended briefly at Birmingham Airport.

The icy air dropped temperatures this week to minus 16 degrees Celsius in the Scottish Highlands.

“It is not unusual for the country to experience a cold snap in the spring, when conditions are often very variable,” the Met Office said.