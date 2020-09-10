The school year started barely 10 days ago but there are already 524 classes and 32 schools closed because of several cases of coronavirus. Parents are forced to adapt but a partial unemployment scheme is put in place. It’s a “relief in terms of organization. It is true that it is not easy to find how to satisfy our children and us because at work it is a bit complicated“, says a mother.

The government has already announced that in the event of the closure of a school, nursery or college, parents will be able to obtain a replacement income. More precisely, private sector employees will receive partial unemployment (84% of net salary), the self-employed will be entitled to daily allowances. For officials, special leave of absence is provided. Gabriel Attal, the government spokesperson, however, relativized the closures of 32 schools: “This corresponds to 0.05% of establishments. “