The Philippines decided to close schools in some cities across the country on Tuesday as rising temperatures pushed the government to distance learning alternatives.

The Philippine ABS-CBN network reported that more than 12 cities and municipalities in the Southeast Asian country closed schools and advised students to study remotely during the day, as the temperature is expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit). ), according to Bloomberg News Agency. Public schools in the country are usually overcrowded and suffer from poor ventilation.

The Philippine Meteorological Office expected the temperature index to rise to 44 degrees Celsius today, Tuesday, and 43 degrees Celsius tomorrow, Wednesday. One province on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao has suspended classes in schools until next April 15.