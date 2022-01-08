Kindergartens, elementary, middle schools and nursery schools closed in Campania until January 29th. In the ordinance, signed yesterday by the governor Vincenzo De Luca, we read that the health situation of Campania “corresponds to the” extremely high “risk of spreading the virus which also allows the Regions not in the red zone” exceptions to the carrying out in the presence of educational and school activities “. The anti-gathering measures and the suspension of teaching activities in kindergartens, elementary and middle schools are “strictly indispensable to avoiding the collapse of the regional health system” and “proportionate and adequate for the spread of infections in all territories”, reads in one step. The measure, sources from Palazzo Chigi reported yesterday, will be challenged by the Government.

In the text of the ordinance it is argued that “the situation detected in the Campania region corresponds to the case of ‘circumstances of exceptional and extraordinary necessity due to the onset of outbreaks or the extremely high risk of spreading the Sars-Cov-2 virus or its variants in the school population ‘in the presence of which the provision referred to in article 1, paragraph 4 of the law decree 6 August 2021 n.111, converted by law 24 September 2021, n.133, in balancing the law constitutional to health and education, allows, in the light of the only reading compatible with the respect of art.32 of the Constitution, even in the Regions that are not located in the ‘red zone’, exceptions to the carrying out in the presence of educational activities and school “.

The measures proposed by the regional crisis unit are then adopted by the ordinance “in order to avoid the collapse of the regional health system, already under severe pressure, as evidenced by the suspension of multiple hospitalization and outpatient activities. It is of concern – it is highlighted. – the data relating to the occupation of beds in intensive care and in the medical area, the saturation of which has a probability of more than 50% in both areas in the next 30 days “.

ADMISSIONS FOR CHILDREN 0-10 YEARS DOUBLED IN 10 DAYS

In Campania “there is a significant increase in hospitalizations in the pediatric range mainly for symptomatic Sars-Cov positive patients under the age of 10, whose number has doubled in 10 days. In addition, there is considerable access, about 70 per day to the ready rescue of the pediatric hospital Santobono, of children of the same age group, positive, with milder symptoms who are therefore sent back home “.

The crisis unit of the Campania Region reported that “with reference to the number of subjects currently positive in the age group 0-19 years, an increase of approximately 30% is recorded compared to the previous weeks. In the Campania region, 118 were detected. school outbreaks reported at the closure of schools for the Christmas holidays and a total of 9,781 outbreaks in the week 27 December 2021 – 2 January 2022, of which 6,963 new outbreaks in the last week. In addition, the number of new cases of infection rose to 13,150 confirmed by Sars-Cov-2 not associated with known transmission chains, compared to a number equal to 5,800 in the previous week “.

OMICRON VARIANT

The Omicron variant “is extremely widespread” in Campania to an extent “clearly above the national average”. The Campania Region crisis unit reported that “in the last two weeks, infections have increased considerably in the 0-44 age range and deaths are also on the rise. The circulation of the virus in young people is now extremely wide”.

With reference to Campania “the RT is currently equal to 1.61, with the surveillance indicators that design a type 4 scenario for Campania, with an overall incidence of 1,511 / 100,000, and with a projection of more than double, with Rt equal to 2.25 for next week, with the consequent forecast of a huge increase in the impact on Covid hospitalizations “. In addition, “the sampling of waste water certifies that the Omicron variant is extremely widespread on the regional territory, to a much higher extent than the national average, with a consequent wide speed of spread of infections”.