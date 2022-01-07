School closed in Campania until the end of January. It is a clash between Vincenzo De Luca and the government, ready to challenge the decision of the Campania governor with a passage in the next council of ministers. “The government has chosen to protect schools as much as possible, as a fundamental protection for our community. And therefore the address is and remains: school in the presence and in safety”, says the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. “We don’t want the little ones, our children, to pay the price for this new epidemic phase.”

THE ORDER OF DE LUCA

De Luca announces his decision in the usual direct Facebook and in the evening news arrives on the ordinance that provides for the closure not only of elementary and middle schools, but also of infant-toddler centers and preschools in the face of the increase in covid infections. The ordinance foresees until January 29 “the suspension of activities in the presence of the educational services for children (nursery schools and micronids, spring sections) and of school and didactic activities in the presence of the kindergarten, primary school and lower secondary school “.

The ordinance emphasizes that “the possibility of carrying out activities in presence is always guaranteed if the use of workshops is necessary or to maintain an educational relationship that achieves the effective school inclusion of pupils with disabilities and special educational needs”.

According to De Luca “there are no minimum safety conditions and the possibility of offering adequate collaboration to the school authorities on the part of the health authorities, who are grappling with tens of thousands of infections. The ASL should do an average of 3 thousand swabs a day to accompany the school authorities in controlling the infection in schools. It is not possible, given the level of staff we have, because we would have to waste a week to give the results. How can you imagine going on like this? And yet we are the country of pretending, the important thing is to make decisions in Rome “.

BIANCHI: “SCHOOL WILL REOPEN IN PRESENCE”

The government line does not change. That the “school will reopen in the presence and in safety” also reaffirms the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi. “As always, we are very attentive to the voices that come to us from the country but also to the many voices that tell us that the school must be present. We have made a graduated device that allows us to understand all the needs of the different parts of the country”, he says .

The Undersecretary of Health is on the same wavelength Pierpaolo Sileri: “The conditions are in place for the school to restart safely “, he says, explaining that a careful assessment of the situation of the school system has been made by the CTS, the control room and the government, and the rules for isolation have been updated. and quarantines. “There will certainly be an increase in cases of positivity, there will be classes that will go to distance learning”, continued Sileri, “also because in the under 19 age group the percentage of vaccinated is lower, but overall the Government has considered that the new rules can make the return to class in presence sustainable “.

THE REQUEST OF THE PRESIDENTS

In the picture, the request of the principals is inserted, which invoke the appeal to Dad. On going back to school in attendance on January 10, “the government has not consulted with us. We met the minister on 4 January and on that occasion I thought it appropriate to tell him that it would have been better to postpone his return to attendance for a few weeks. In those two weeks, the percentage of vaccinated pupils could be raised, the distribution of Ffp2 masks could be organized and a testing campaign worthy of the name could be organized on the territory “, he says. An

tonello Giannelli, president of the national association of principals, who asks for an urgent meeting with Minister Bianchi. The meeting will take place on Monday 10 January.

“Our NHS is not able to ensure tracking on schedule, especially with all these infections. If we stay 2-3 weeks in dad, nothing happens, there is a demonization of the dad that is meaningless. I understand that the government has the sole concern of people who need to leave their children to someone in order to work. School is considered only a social service, everything else is marginal and marginal. School also has this function, but it cannot be reduced only to this ” , says Giannelli.

MEDICAL ORDER: “STOP 15 DAYS AND RECOVERY IN JUNE”

Postpone the opening of schools, then recovering in June. It is the proposal that the president of Fnomceo, the national Federation of the Orders of Physicians and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, launches to try to contain the increase in infections and hospitalizations that is putting a strain on the National Health Service. “There is a strong concern among colleagues about the expected peak towards the middle of the month”, explains Anelli.

“The measures implemented by the government are important – he continues – but may not be sufficient to stem the spread of the epidemic. The past two years have taught us that a truly effective measure is to limit contacts, in view of the peak. among people. The reopening of schools, at a time when students have just started getting vaccinated or having boosters, depending on the age group, worries us, as well as worries the principals. For this reason we ask for a stop of 15 days, to be recovered in June, when we should be out of the emergency “.

PREGLIASCO: “WE NEED RETURN TO DAD AND TARGETED LOCKDOWN”

“Given the situation it may be necessary to imagine some more stringent measures including the return to school in dad instead of in the presence and a series of interventions, including lockdowns, perhaps targeted on the worst areas”, he told Adnkronos Health. virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan.

In short, the measures put in place, according to the expert, “are not sufficiently incisive” to have an immediate effect that curbs the contagion race. But what is it that hasn’t worked, is it the vaccines’ fault? “No – the virologist replies – the problem is the diffusivity and contagiousness of the Omicron variant. The vaccine loses a little its ability to avoid infection but in any case – he stresses – it is guaranteeing us a more peaceful course in most cases. , the problem, however, is that unfortunately there are many cases “.

RASI: “2 WEEKS OF SCHOOL IN DAD WOULD BE VERY IMPORTANT”

“I am speaking in an absolutely personal capacity: for me two weeks of Dad would be very important, because today we are 200 thousand cases, mostly underestimated, we can imagine in a week what we will see”, he says for his part. Guido Rasi, consultant to the Commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, adding that – in his personal opinion – “if we do not do two weeks now then we will have to do something fragmented over the next three months”.