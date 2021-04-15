ofMartina Lippl shut down

The corona infection numbers have to go down. RKI boss Lothar Wieler criticizes the planned stop for schools.

Berlin – The topic of children and Corona * has been causing explosives since the beginning of the corona pandemic. Corona and school all the more. Corona breaks, homeschooling or face-to-face lessons in an alternating model determine the lives of pupils, teachers and parents. Normal lessons in the classroom – a pious wish in the middle of the third corona wave.

In principle, the education ministers of the federal states regulate teaching in schools. So far, they have not been able to agree on uniform rules for tests and school openings. The federal and state governments want to change that with the planned federal emergency brake. Face-to-face lessons should then be possible from a 7-day incidence of 100 with two corona tests per week. From a value of 200 onwards, homeschooling should be used.

“From my point of view, the 200 limit is too high,” said RKI boss Lothar Wieler on Thursday in Berlin. The higher you set the threshold, the more children you will take out of classes because of infections and the more whole classes you will have to leave at home.

“From my point of view, the 200 limit is too high”

The fact that children are referred to as the drivers of the infection repeatedly leads to the essentials being neglected. I get more infected inside than outside, schools are of course rooms. “But, we mostly get infected indoors. The greater the incidence, the greater the chance of being infected, ”says Wieler. The number of infections has been accelerating since February. The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 * is causing the number of corona cases to explode. According to current data, the RKI assumes an R value of 1.3 to 1.7. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 130 to 170 more people.

“The number of Covid-19 cases has increased again in all age groups in the last few weeks, but particularly strongly among children and adolescents, from whom there are also increasing numbers of transmissions and outbreaks,” says the management report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). According to the RKI, schools are playing a growing role in the spread of the virus in Germany. According to the RKI, people are infected with Corona in households, at work, as well as in daycare centers and after-school facilities. However, the data is incomplete. The “happening diffuse”. An infection cannot always be precisely traced. “In the majority of cases, the location of the infection is not known.”

“It doesn’t really matter whether children infected their parents or parents infected their children,” argues RKI boss Wieler. An infection can then be detected in a school class. The British Corona variant is spreading quickly and intensively. At an incidence of 100 or 200, a lot of people would simply test positive. “We have to bring the incidences down.”

From 7-day incidence of 100 classroom lessons with two corona tests per week.

If the incidence of 7 days or more is 200 or more, homeschooling should be used.

In some countries there are already rules in place, according to which schools switch to distance learning from an incidence of 100. Saxony waives a limit value for the incidence. The amendment to the Infection Protection Act is expected to be voted on in the Bundestag on Wednesday (April 21) next week. The law then also has to pass the Federal Council. Here you can find our news ticker about the corona situation in Germany. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA