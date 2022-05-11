The administrations of the third cycle schools are working on counting the twelfth grade students, who have applied to perform the (imsat achievement) tests, to find out a statistic of who “taken the test” or “did not take the test”, to provide the necessary support for them, motivate them to register, and reserve seats for the test, in order to facilitate to enroll in universities.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education directed schools to limit the students who applied to perform the “Emsat Achievement” tests, to participate with the National and International Tests Department in the Ministry of Education.

On the other hand, the ministry stated on its website that the test schedule includes four remaining dates for twelfth grade students to perform, which are set for May 22 and 29, and for June 12 and 26.

The ministry explained that, based on the ministerial decision issued regarding the collection of test-taking fees for the four basic subjects (Arabic, English, physics, and mathematics), the twelfth grade students were excluded from paying the test fee for the first time in three categories, namely the category of citizens and children of female citizens. And the sons of the first line of defense who are holders of the national pride card (for all subjects).

The ministry has detailed on its website the prescribed fees that must be collected to take the test, as it is free for citizen students for the first time, and it is 300 dirhams for non-citizens for the first time, and 100 dirhams for each subject in the repetition.

Regarding the policy of absence during the test, she stated that if the student attaches a document proving his absence for an acceptable excuse, he must submit a request to retake the test to the National and International Testing Department, explaining in detail the reason for the absence.



