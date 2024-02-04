Private schools in Abu Dhabi informed students’ families of updating the absence list and procedures for monitoring student attendance to four times a day (depending on the academic level), to combat the phenomenon of classrooms being empty of students in the middle of the school day.

The student is counted absent if he fails to attend any class.

The Department of Education and Knowledge indicated that there are three bodies that monitor students’ commitment to school.

In detail, private schools have introduced procedures for monitoring student attendance to confront the phenomenon of ignoring educational classes and spending most of the school day in the school yard or gymnasiums, indicating that attendance and absence will be monitored four times a day, in the first and third periods, after recess, and at the beginning of the last period of class. school day.

Teachers in private schools, Mohsen Al-Samadi, Nabila Sayed, and Faryal Tariq, attributed the decision to the widespread phenomenon of skipping classes, especially among students in the second and third cycles, where students, after registering their attendance in the first class, leave the classes and do not commit to attending the rest of the classes, although Even though they are inside the school throughout the school day.

They explained that students do not study in one class, but rather move between several classes daily, according to the subject, mother language, and study group, in addition to Arabic language and Islamic education classes, noting that some students take advantage of this to escape from classes and spend time playing.

Monitoring of students’ attendance in the fourth session showed the absence of about 20% of the students registered to attend the first session.

The updated school absence regulations included the school communicating with the guardian of the absent student by sending a text message, to find out the reason for his absence.

The provisions of the absence regulations apply in the event of repeated absence without excuse, as the school has the right to dismiss the student in the event of absence without excuse for a period of 10 consecutive days, or 15 non-consecutive days, provided that this is preceded by three warnings, one every three days, and the decision to dismiss is issued by The school principal is approved by the Board of Directors.

The regulations indicated that the students’ families are obligated to inform the school in the event that something occurs that requires the student’s absence from school, and to send a paper signed by them upon his return to school, while the school will prepare a list of the duties and tasks that the student will miss during his absence if the school is notified at least 10 days in advance.

On the other hand, the parents of students Walid Salem, Ahmed Abdo, Al-Shaima Abdullah and Enas Fikry held private schools responsible for following up on the students’ commitment to being in the classroom and attending classes, indicating that they must bear their educational role in addition to their educational role, as the role of the guardian is limited to the commitment to attendance. The student will receive it at the specified time and return to collect it at the end of the school day.

They stressed that the responsibility for protecting and caring for students falls entirely on the schools, whether while they are within its walls or when they move to and from it, if using school transportation, and that according to the student protection policy, the school administration is required to provide supervision over students before 45 One minute after the start of school and 90 minutes after it ends.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that it monitors students’ commitment to school and the number of days they are absent, and in this context cooperates with the Child Protection Center and the Family Welfare Authority, to ensure that students have equal educational opportunities.

Within the framework of this cooperation, the department refers cases in which students’ absence exceeds 30 days without excuse to the Family Welfare Authority to communicate with parents.

Under the absence policy in the Private Schools Policies and Guidelines, absence at a rate exceeding 10% of the total number of school days – approved for each school according to its curriculum – is considered a cause for concern and requires the attention and treatment of the school administration, noting that intentional absence from school is not authorized, and administrations must inform Parents immediately notice cases of absence from school, hold a meeting with them and the students to discuss the matter and closely monitor the attendance of the student concerned afterwards.

“Education and knowledge”:

• Sending cases in which students’ absence exceeds 30 days without excuse to the Family Welfare Authority, to communicate with their families and take the necessary measures.

Parents of students:

• The school administration is required to supervise students 45 minutes before school starts and 90 minutes after it ends.

Excused absence

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi confirmed that students have the right, in cases of justified absence, to make up the work and tests they missed.

However, if the absence is unjustified, the school agrees with the student’s guardian on the appropriate action pending verification of the circumstances and justifications for the absence, stressing the need for the families of students who intend to miss their children from school for days, inform the administration of their decision and its reasons at least 10 days in advance, so that teachers can Preparing a list of the duties and tasks that the student will miss, and he – or his guardian – is responsible for contacting the administration to find out the duties and tasks assigned to him, which must be completed and delivered to the teacher before absence from school, or shortly after returning to it.