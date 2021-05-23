Private schools decided to extend the payment of the remaining tuition fees for the families of the students owed at the end of last March to the first semester of the next academic year, provided that the students’ families re-register their children again in their classes, and pay 500 dirhams in advance to reserve a seat, taking into account the families of the students who accumulated They have to pay tuition fees for the current year, and they were unable to pay it due to being affected by the Corona pandemic.

The schools attributed the extension of the payment of the remaining tuition fees to the inability of a large number of students ‘families to pay the last installment of the fees at the end of last March, so they decided to transfer the amount due, and link it with the fees of the first semester for the next academic year, to facilitate payment procedures for the students’ families.

Officials and administrators in private schools confirmed,

To “Emirates Today”: Mona Sarhal, Sherine Ayadi, and Wassim Kayed, that the students ’families’ delay in paying the remaining tuition fees due at the end of last March, made them take the initiative to extend their payment and link them with the tuition fees for the first semester of the next academic year, as some of the students ’families They have accumulated tuition fees of more than 10,000 dirhams, as a result of having more than one son in the classroom.

They added that the schools offered varying discounts on tuition fees during the current academic year, ranging between 15 and 20% to reduce the financial burden on students’ families. Nevertheless, a large number of them delayed paying the remaining fees due to being affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Fees into the next academic year will help families financially, and ensure students re-enroll in their classes.

They explained that since the beginning of the current academic year, schools have not pressured students’ families to pay the tuition fees on time, as their parents are contacted and informed of the date of the check’s due 15 days before the date of the due date, in order to take into account the economic conditions so that parents are not exposed to any financial pressures.

And they continued that the freedom of payment and timing was left to families, and no student was denied entry to the semester exams due to the delay of their families in paying the fees, in order to ensure that the student continued in the educational process.

They stated that the approval of the transfer of the remaining fees from the current academic year to the next academic year is linked to a condition, which is that students are re-registered for the next academic year, and that 500 dirhams are paid part of the fees to reserve seats, adding that schools seek to keep students there, and limit their movement. To other schools.

Humanitarian cases

Officials and administrators in private schools indicated that schools dealt with humanitarian cases with students in particular, as the Accounting Department recommended the importance of taking into account those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic among the groups whose services were terminated, those whose salary was reduced, and those infected with the Corona virus, with the aim of Helping them pay the tuition fees according to their financial capabilities, while making exceptional financial discounts according to the humanitarian situation of each student.

• Schools offered discounts ranging between 15 and 20%.





