Imposing the trade where the uniform or school supplies must be purchased is an irregularity, according to a complaint by the Association of Consumers and Network Users (Consumur). Some educational centers force the purchase of these goods in a certain establishment, without parents being able to buy prices in other stores, which is an irregularity “that must be reported by consumers who are in this situation,” according to the association.

It is one of the largest expenses that a family has to assume during the year. Going back to school requires special planning so as not to break the family economy. For this reason, Consumur recommends making price comparisons and the discounts offered by different shops and thus partially alleviate the high cost of materials.

In the event that the educational center requests the use of a school uniform, the store where it must be purchased cannot be imposed either, “since there is complete freedom to make the purchase in the establishment that is deemed appropriate.”

If the use of a uniform is not compulsory at school, the total cost of clothing for the new course can also be reduced by staggering the purchases for minors, as well as setting an initial budget in which all the necessary clothing will fit. In order to adjust to that amount, the association recommends discarding the marches or the presence of famous characters or drawings that attract the attention of children, since they are usually more expensive than others of unknown names without there being differences between quality and the composition of the tissues.

With the return to school, the children also return to the dining room of the educational center, another of the biggest headaches for parents. Consumur advises parents to find out about the food that their children will receive in the school canteen. To do this, the center can be asked for information about the menus, the existing planning, the qualifications of the staff who are in charge of preparing the meals, as well as the hygienic and sanitary measures of those who are in contact with the menus.

Finally, regarding the use of school transport, it also recommends that parents inquire about the safety of the vehicles, if there are companions who are with the children during the journey, and the hours that exist in the service, in addition to the cost for use .