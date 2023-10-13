Yesterday, private schools in the Northern Emirates began giving students in the 11th grade two vaccines as part of immunization against infectious diseases, in accordance with the federal law of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, as the Ministry’s school health program will give the students a dose of the conjugated meningitis vaccine and a booster dose of the triple acellular vaccine. To prevent diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus, within the schedule of the National Immunization Program as an important preventive measure for male and female students.

Private schools sent with the students, via the WhatsApp application, forms requesting their families’ approval to administer the vaccines to male and female school students in the 11th grade. She noted that she began giving students the two vaccines starting yesterday, in accordance with the signed approval she obtained from the students’ families.

Private schools sent the students’ families a questionnaire before the vaccination dose, which includes writing the student’s personal information, in order to ensure that the vaccination is administered safely. The model pointed out that the federal law of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection regarding combating communicable diseases stipulates that the child’s guardian or his sponsor must submit him to immunization centers to receive the necessary immunization doses in accordance with the “immunization program,” and anyone whose condition does not permit him is excluded from immunization and preventive measures. health care by conducting vaccination or other specific preventive measures, according to what the specialist doctor decides.