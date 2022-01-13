In a number of Russian cities, schools are being evacuated en masse for the second day because of false statements about mining. The first such messages began to appear in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, January 12 – 151 out of 163 schools were evacuated there, but no hazardous substances or devices were found.

Soon, a wave of reports of false mines spread through at least five more cities. We are talking about Saratov, Krasnoyarsk, Arkhangelsk, Samara and Nizhny Novgorod. The total number of evacuated schools has approached several hundred.

300 schools were evacuated in Russia in two days

Saratov – 109 schools

So, all schools in Saratov were evacuated. According to data on website mayor’s office, there are 109 educational institutions in the city, including 72 day schools, 14 gymnasiums and 20 lyceums. How informs the publication “Region 64”, due to the survey of the territories, classes on January 13 were canceled.

Krasnoyarsk – 111 schools

111 schools were evacuated in Krasnoyarsk. Local media also reported about evacuations shopping centers “June”, Red Sail, “Planet” and the shopping center “Na Svobodny”. In the anti-terrorist commission of the region statedthat anonymous reports of terrorism threats were received by various institutions, organizations and departments by e-mail. They turned out to be false.

Arkhangelsk – 51 schools

In Arkhangelsk after the receipt of information about the threat of an explosion translated all students for distance learning. On the website city ​​administration indicated 51 municipal educational institutions.

Samara – several schools

In Samara, by data City Hall, only a few schools were evacuated. Edition 63.ru leads a list of 41 educational institutions, including several gymnasiums and lyceums.

Nizhny Novgorod – at least 20 schools

In Nizhniy Novgorod evacuated at least 20 schools, some students were sent to neighboring educational institutions. Many schoolchildren were left without contact with their parents, because due to the evacuation they left their phones in the classroom during the physical education lesson. Their class teachers were in touch with the parents. The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not comment on the situation in any way.

Threat messages may have come from abroad

According to the mayor of Yekaterinburg, Alexei Orlov, reports about mining of educational institutions in the city were sent from abroad.

There are destructive forces that are shaking the situation from the near abroad Alexey Orlovmayor of Yekaterinburg

The mayor also said that the distribution of messages began at three o’clock in the morning.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to conduct an investigation in connection with the situation in Yekaterinburg.

The wave of false mining of schools is not the first time

On February 8, 2021, it became known that all schools in Moscow and the Moscow region were checked after a wave of similar messages. In addition, there was information about the threat of explosions in 20 thousand schools throughout Russia, they were disseminated in the social network Likee. The police organized a check.

A similar situation occurred in January 2019 – then unknown persons falsely mined mainly social and administrative facilities in different cities of Russia, but sometimes there were reports of “bombs” in pre-trial detention centers, airports and train stations.