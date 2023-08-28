Private schools in the Northern Emirates have warned their students and their families, with the start of the new academic year 2023-2024, against using social media applications during the school day.

She said using them during school hours was a serious violation of school rules.

School administrations began the beginning of the new academic year by drawing up a list of “prohibitions” that students are prohibited from practicing during school hours and throughout the school year, in order to avoid the application of strict penalties against them, which may amount to a final warning or cancellation of participation in school buses.

Private schools sent students’ families a list of “prohibitions”, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, and among the most prominent of which was the prohibition of being late for the national anthem and the morning queue, and the prohibition of late students from entering the school, unless they were accompanied by their guardian. And the prohibition of wearing any uniform other than the approved school uniform throughout the school year, and stressed the need to wear sports uniforms during sports lessons, and completely prohibited the wearing of hooded blouses and shirts with a zipper, and prohibited the wearing of rings, chains, bracelets, and eyebrow, nose and mouth piercings, and confirmed that strict measures were taken against non-compliance with the law. .

Schools also prohibited female students from using make-up, eyeliner, nail polish, gloss and lipstick in school, and emphasized cutting and not lengthening nails, and paying attention to clean and combed hair.

It banned the use of cell phones in school, the use of tablets, music players and headphones, and the use of cameras or social media applications.

And she added that all students who use means of transportation must sit in the place designated for them by the bus supervisor, and she said that any bad behavior on the school bus may lead to the cancellation of the school transport service for the non-compliant student.

She added that students are prohibited from bringing energy drinks and soft drinks, confirming that they are immediately confiscated and the students’ families are notified.

It is not allowed to request food from outside the school, and it is forbidden for male and female students to chew gum while they are in school.