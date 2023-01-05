Several schools in New York City began to prohibit the use of ChatGPT by their students. This is because the school authorities consider that this technology jeopardizes young people’s learning and critical thinking.

Source: OpenAI

‘Although the tool can provide quick answers to different questions, it does not help build essential skills for better performance in life and academics.‘. Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for the New York education system, said of ChatGPT.

This prohibition implies closing any form of access to this tool in the Wi-Fi networks of the schools. This of course leaves open the possibility for students to use it at home to solve tasks. But the authorities consider that moving her away from the facilities could be a very beneficial step.

This decision already has its detractors. One of them is Dustin York, a university professor who mentioned that it is a very good tool. ‘Educators thought that Google, Wikipedia, and the internet would ruin education, but they didn’t. What worries me is that they dismiss AI uses like ChatGPT. He’s a tool, he’s not a villain‘. Mentioned the teacher.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence that can answer questions using different internet resources. You can give from simple answers, to write entire essays if the user wishes, and even do translations. For this reason it is becoming quite popular.

Source: OpenAI

This chatbot was created by OpenAI and released to the public during November 2022. Its objective is to imitate in the most faithful way possible the conversation with another human. Some analysts have seen that he has excellent improvisation skills in different fields of human knowledge. Have you already tried it?

