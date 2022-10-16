The administrations of public and private schools in the Eastern Province have warned parents against placing dangerous tools in the students’ home-prepared meals, such as sharp wooden sticks used to decorate foods or other sharp tools, noting that the educational and administrative staff is authorized to monitor students’ meals and dispose of any tool that might harm them. harm to students.

School administrations confirmed that home-cooked foods do not need this kind of wooden or plastic sticks, and the student can eat his meal without them, and parents should realize the responsibility of the school administration in the event that one of the students is injured.

In detail, the Student Affairs Officer at a private school that teaches the British curriculum in the Emirate of Fujairah, who preferred not to be named, said: “Since the beginning of the current academic year, we have sent awareness messages to parents about the importance of not decorating meals prepared at home with sharp objects that may cause injury to their children or colleagues in Separation, especially since the early school stages represented by kindergarten and foundation stage students find it a means of entertainment and amusement as soon as they finish their meals, and they do not realize the seriousness of the injuries that may result from it.

She explained that a large number of parents prepare breakfast meals for their children and in order to motivate them to eat, they are fixed with sharp objects, especially meals that contain kebabs or nuggets (fried chicken pieces) and types of fruits.

A physical education teacher at a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Nasser Muhammad, noted that the purpose of bringing home-prepared meals is to make the student eat healthy foods that are usually not available in the meals sold in the school, but parents have chosen some innovative ways to decorate foods without realizing What might be caused by such tools, which are considered sharp and used by the student in quarrels or pranks with his colleagues immediately after he finished eating his food.

He said: “We directed the students not to bring such tools to school and to bring healthy foods, pointing out that the teachers’ warnings had a clear impact on the nature of the foods that students brought from their homes by being satisfied with healthy foods and not decorating them with sharp tools that comply with the school’s laws and policy. ».

A kindergarten teacher in a government school in the city of Kalba, Sharjah, confirmed that parents motivate their children by decorating food with sticks with sharp ends that may cause injury, which prompted her to communicate with parents and inform them of the importance of decorating their children’s foods in safe ways that preserve their safety while they are at school. .

She stated that the nature of foods that students usually bring does not need such tools, and the student can eat them through the spoon and dispense with any sharp tools.

