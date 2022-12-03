Public and private schools have prohibited students from bringing phones and smart watches into the examination halls, in order to prevent cheating, photographing and leaking questions.

The schools of the students and their families were notified of this in a special circular, which contained several instructions, including prohibitions during exams for the first semester of the current academic year, most notably not bringing smart watches and mobile phones, and prohibiting downloading the “Telegram” application on the students’ computer, and in the event of opening The application will apply to the student a list of student behavior.

School administrations stressed the necessity of banning screen captures during the test, in order to prevent the circulation of questions, which leads to cheating.

The student behavior management regulation considers leaking exam questions or participating in it in any way as a “very serious” fourth-degree violation, in which the procedure reaches the final term if it is repeated.

Tomorrow, twelfth students in public and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum will resume exams for the first semester of the academic year 2022-2023.

Students of the general, advanced and elite tracks will take the physics exam on the fifth of December, while students of the applied track will take the applied sciences exam.

On the sixth of December, all students will take the Arabic language exam, followed by the English language exam on the seventh of December.

Students of the general, advanced and elite tracks will be tested in mathematics on the eighth of December, which is the closing day for students of the applied track, who will perform applied mathematics.

Students of the general, advanced and elite tracks will finish their exams on the ninth of December in chemistry or biology.

The Emirates Education Foundation stressed the need for students to bring their computers to the school during the examination period.

School administrations deal with cases of students who attend the exam without a computer by securing an alternative as quickly as possible, and conducting exams smoothly.

She pointed out that the total period for the exam for each subject is two hours, noting that the paragraphs of the questions are not restricted by time, and the student is allowed to return to review before handing over the exam.

He is also allowed to leave the room one hour after the start of the exam.

A number of school principals confirmed that the restructuring of the tests implemented by the Emirates Education Foundation reflected positively on the psychological aspect of the students, and on the degree of their readiness.

They pointed out that the institution pre-determined the courses for each subject, which students should study in preparation for the exam from among all the units that were explained during the first semester.

They pointed out that the Foundation also identified, in its circular to school administrations, the pages on which students should focus more than others, noting that the restructuring was not only done for the 12 students, but for the first and second cycles as well.

