Schools | As the first elementary school in Helsinki, Maunula tried support student activities, the results were “only positive”

Support student activities, familiar from middle schools, have now been piloted in Maunula elementary school.

18.2. 20:51

Maunula in elementary school, support student activities have been tried for a year and a half now with good results, as stated in the city of Helsinki's bulletin.

The activity has previously been familiar from middle schools, where the school's elders have served as support students for seventh graders. Support student activity is already established in Helsinki middle schools, but at the elementary school level, the activity has now been piloted in Maunula.

The goal of support student activities is to improve the school's team spirit and prevent bullying.

Maunula in elementary school, the class teacher responsible for support student activities Monika Aution according to the experiences of support student activities have been only positive.

“Students see and feel that their well-being is cared for,” Autio says in the announcement.

Autio hopes that support student activities will spread to other elementary schools as well.

“In the beginning, it would be important to have enough time set aside for planning the activities. The students should also be included in the planning, because they have a lot of good ideas,” says Autio in the announcement.

In Maunula support students are selected through application forms and interviews. In the interviews, students' motivation is investigated, among other things. According to the release, there have been more people willing to become support students than have been able to take them.

Support students are trained for the task. About one hour long trainings and meetings are organized a few times a semester during school days.

This year Maunula elementary school has a total of 12 support students. 5th-6th grade support students supervise three intermediate lessons a week.

Their job is to tell an adult if they see, for example, a dispute during recess. Those who spend recess alone are asked to join in the game.