The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has identified the risks that schools must protect students from, and obligated them to take measures, steps and procedures to ensure that they avoid being exposed to them while they are inside or outside the school, and during school activities or their transportation.

She said that the school administration must ensure supervision of students 45 minutes before the start of school, and 90 minutes after it ends, and inform parents of this, so that they bear responsibility for their children before and after these two times.

The risks that schools must protect students from, according to what the department stated in the “Student Protection Policy,” include: exploitation, violence, physical abuse, sexual assault, or any verbal insult, moral threat, or harm of any kind, stressing the student’s right to a safe, free school environment. From any form of abuse, and to provide care, support and protection to students without discrimination.

The department stressed that the responsibility for protecting and caring for students lies entirely with the schools, whether while they are under its care, or when they are transported to and from school if they use the means of transportation provided by the school, and between activities organized by it.

It called on school administrations to take possible measures to prevent any form of exploitation, abuse, persecution, humiliation, and any other threat, danger, or harm, whether physical, sexual, or moral, and to pay maximum attention to the security of students.

She called on the school principal to act as a guardian and bear responsibility for the students while they are in school, including their transportation to and from school using school transportation, movement around the school, and while they wait and participate in the activities organized by the school. She also pointed out the need to adopt School administration is a positive, safe environment that includes the school care system, students’ personal and educational needs, and their rights and responsibilities, in line with the behavior that the school expects from students.

The Department urged private schools to prepare a policy concerned with protecting students, which follows the relevant laws and regulations issued by the Department and the competent authorities in the country, and is committed to implementing them, pointing out that this policy must represent a reference for all measures and procedures taken by schools, to protect students from any form of violence. Assault or harm, provided that this policy includes the safety of buildings, transportation, and school activities, the health, care, and well-being of students, student behavior and discipline, and the confidentiality of their personal data.

The department pointed out that the policy must also include the security of school information technology systems, supervision of students during the school day and in related school activities, guidance and school support services that enable students to turn to a trusted professional counselor or social worker, and the required audit procedures. For all employees at the school, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, in addition to procedures for informing the guardian, the council, and other relevant government agencies of any incident affecting the security of students.

The department requested that the policy stipulate the confidentiality of reports and investigations related to incidents of student mistreatment, reports of relevant transactions with the department and relevant government agencies, provide continuous training related to first aid, and disseminate knowledge in everything related to health, safety and prevention, so that school employees can know what What they should do, what they should look for regarding the security and safety of students, and communicate with them and their parents to hear their opinions, in addition to clarifying the shared responsibilities and roles between the home and the school with regard to protecting students.

Reporting incidents

The Department of Education and Knowledge has obligated private schools to conduct a comprehensive investigation into incidents of mistreatment to which students may be exposed, such as exploitation, violence, physical abuse, sexual assault, or any verbal insult, moral threat, or harm of any kind, and to submit a report thereon to it. Immediately.

If any incident of this type is proven, or suspected, the school principal is responsible for taking immediate measures to protect all parties, such as informing the competent authorities, taking into account other laws that may relate to the incident, and informing the private school sector of the incident by telephone and in writing on time. A maximum of 24 hours from the occurrence of the incident, informing the guardian, suspending any employee from work immediately if he is accused of mistreating students, conducting an official investigation, and obtaining written statements from all parties, in addition to terminating the service of any employee immediately after he is proven guilty of mistreatment by the competent authorities. Students.