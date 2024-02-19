Private schools took advantage of the “distance learning” period last week, and provided two days off for students at the end of last week and the beginning of this week, with the aim of resting them for a sufficient period, while giving them homework to follow up on their curricula periodically with teachers.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority decided, in the school calendar for the current academic year and the next two years, to give schools the flexibility to choose four days off throughout the academic year, determined by the school administration according to its calendar, while schools are committed to achieving the minimum school hours of 1,120 hours for each. Academic year.

In detail, students’ families reported: Amira Aziz, Hassan Abdel Fattah, Omnia Tariq, and Fatima Gamal said that their children’s schools notified them of dedicating Thursday and Monday as a day off from school, according to their school calendar, with the students resuming their school hours on Tuesday.

The students’ families explained that the schools attributed this to the desire to take advantage of the distance learning period, and the presence of exams in schools, to provide relief to the students during the middle of the second semester, especially in light of the state of pressure that the students have been experiencing since the beginning of the semester.

The students’ families confirmed that this leave helped them spend more time with their children, especially since they are always busy during regular school days, in addition to allowing the students to have more time to rest, which helps them resume their studies better.

For his part, the director of Al-Ma'rifa International Private School in Sharjah, Samer Sarhan, confirmed that some schools have provided two days off for students within four days that the school has the right to divide throughout the year based on its internal schedule, with the aim of resting the students.

He told «Emirates Today»: “We had exams before the weather, and we wanted to choose the two days after the exams to rest the students, but the decision to teach remotely was issued due to the weather, so we decided to allocate them after those days to allow more time for the students to rest in the middle of the second semester.” .

Sarhan explained that some schools choose days during the month of Ramadan or at its end to coincide with the Eid holiday, and other schools choose them according to their internal schedule depending on the exams, as schools were given flexibility to adapt them according to their own circumstances.