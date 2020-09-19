Highlights: In Barmer, a couple came into the limelight for cheating these days

Years ago, a film Bunti and Babli came in, in which a duping young man – the young woman sells the Taj Mahal as his own. A similar case has now come to light from the border area of ​​Barmer. Here a couple of cheats and cheaters have committed fraud by charging fees from parents in the name of a well-known play school franchise in the country. According to the information received, a case of cheating has been registered against these husband and wife of Jodhpur.

This is the whole case

According to the information, the parents of Jodhpur origin were collecting fees from the parents in the name of the country’s prestigious Play School, while they had no connection with that school. When the reality of the matter came to the parents here, the ground slipped under their feet. Barmer reached Kotwali after the parents registered a case. Where another fraud case has been filed against the Delhi Wonder Word pre-school director and the secretary of Euro Convent. Gandhinagar, a resident of Virendra Singh Mahecha of Barmer, has registered a case.

Fees were collected even after the agreement was over

According to information received from police sources, Delhi Wonder Word pre-school director and Euro Kids former director Saroj Chaudhary and her husband Euro Convent’s secretary Vijay Singh have engaged in fraud with the parents. These two parents have recovered money in the name of fees, despite not being authorized in the name of Euro Kids. While the agreement of Saroj Chaudhary and Euro Kids expired on 31 March 2020. In such a situation, the parents have been cheated, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

The matter has already been registered

According to the information received, parents have filed a case of cheating in this regard in the past against this husband and wife. The couple have committed fraud by collecting fees from parents despite the schools being closed in lock down. After this there is constant discussion in the area. At the same time, the police has stepped up the investigation after continuously registering cases on them. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Adha, cases of fraud are constantly coming up. The matter is currently being investigated, the accused will be arrested soon. Now the couple is absconding.