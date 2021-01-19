This pandemic is also on the nerves of the politicians, in the Chancellery there was hard wrestling and in the state chancelleries with the video switch, which made Germany even more difficult Lockdown until at least February 14th sends.

An overview of the measures decided:

The lockdown, which was previously limited to January 31, will be extended by two weeks to February 14 with further adjustments.

Also Schools and daycare centers stay closed until February 14th . Schools should “basically” remain closed, according to the decision. The presence requirement is suspended.

stay . Schools should “basically” remain closed, according to the decision. The presence requirement is suspended. The Mask requirement in public transport and shops is tightened. In the future, so-called Surgical masks or masks with the standards KN95 / N95 or FFP2 be worn.

in public transport and shops is tightened. In the future, so-called or masks with the standards be worn. Employers must make their employees work in Enable home office where the activities allow. Working from home should be made possible by ordinance until at least March 15th.

Again and again there was a problem, especially when it came to the question of when schools and daycare centers are so important for millions of parents and children. After several hours of discussion, the switch was temporarily interrupted because of the dispute about schools and daycare centers.

An example of the irritable mood is above all a dispute between Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Merkel has put pressure that even fewer children go to daycare and school, otherwise the hairdressers will still not be able to open in April, the SPD said.

When the Union later slowed down when home office regulations were too strict, Schwesig said that it was not possible to keep restricting children and making them responsible for incidences, but in the world of work everything should remain practically as it is. Thereupon Merkel countered touched: “I won’t let myself be hooked, that I torture children “.

After all: Schwesig later said to Merkel – to loosen up the mood – it would be time for the restaurants to be able to open again at some point “and let’s have a wine again to relax”.

Merkel looks annoyed

As it was so often recently: the Chancellery wanted stricter lockdown measures, especially with regard to the possible spread of the more contagious Corona mutant from Great Britain.

Countries such as Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, on the other hand, are recording sharply declining numbers, to less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, which makes it difficult to take more precautionary measures, especially if it is not known how dangerous and how spread the mutation B117 really is is.

In addition, there was not only great pressure on the part of the FDP to first properly enforce the applicable measures and provide a database of what actually worked and how.

The so-called circle of four – Chancellor Merkel, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder – had a correspondingly difficult time casting the different ideas into a coherent resolution proposal. After more than six and a half hours, the session had to be interrupted because of the school / daycare dispute, the group of four tried to find a solution in separate phone calls. There was a struggle for the smallest details: When it comes to the passage that the B117 mutation of the SARS-CoV2 virus “is also spreading more among children and adolescents”, they want to see the word “stronger” deleted – because that could mean school and kit openings even further to move it back.

By mid-February there should at least be a clearer picture of the spread of the virus mutation. Since this Tuesday, a regulation from Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has been in force, with which thousands of follow-up examinations of positive corona tests for the mutation should be carried out with immediate effect, each laboratory receives 220 euros per sequencing.

A working group at the level of the head of the Federal Chancellery and the heads of the state and senate chancelleries is to develop a “concept for a safe and fair opening strategy” by February 14th.

Markus Söder is on the phone in front of the Federal Chancellery on Tuesday afternoon in heavy snowfall. Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

It is also fixed: to the applicable one Contact restrictions nothing should change. The same applies as before: Private get-togethers are still permitted with members of your own household and with another person who does not live in the household. “It contributes significantly to reducing the risk of infection if the number of households from which the other people come is kept as constant and as small as possible (” social bubble “)”, says the decision paper.

It is mandatory to wear medical masks

Merkel and the country leaders also agreed on one Home office tightening, “according to which employers must allow employees to work from home wherever possible, provided that the activities allow it”. So far it has remained with appeals from the government to companies.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is planning an ordinance to oblige employers to offer office workers and similar work from home if the incidence value of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded within seven days at the place of business. If this is not possible, employers must justify it.

In addition, employers must provide their employees with medical masks if they still have to come to the office or the factory – and there should be more rapid tests for employees. If clearances cannot be maintained and adequate ventilation cannot be ensured, workers in factories and factories should wear FFP2 masks. Working hours should also be straightened out. Here, however, we are not talking about an obligation, only a request.

Video conference also at the federal-state meeting. In front Angela Merkel and Michael Müller. Photo: Steffen Kugler / Federal Government / Handout via REUTERS

in the traffic A higher frequency of buses and trains should help to reduce the number of passengers in the means of transport by a third compared to the pre-Corona period.

Furthermore, the group decided to tighten the mask requirement. There should be an obligation to wear “medical masks” in public transport and in shops – that is FFP2 or the cheaper surgical masks. The reason why there is no pure FFP2 obligation is also concerns about bottlenecks and the higher costs for citizens. Surgical masks, for example, do not adequately protect the wearer against aerosols; the air escapes unfiltered through gaps because it is not as tight as the FFP2 masks that all heads of government wear.

For hours it was also about schools. According to Tagesspiegel information, it was the wish of the Chancellery that it be noted in the draft that schools, with a few exceptions, should remain closed across the board, as well as daycare centers.

In some federal states there are still classes for final classes. In a passage from the Chancellor’s draft resolution that was not accepted by the SPD, it also stated with a view to the further procedure that day care centers should only reopen “if the incidence falls below a 7-day incidence of 50”; in compliance with distance rules in elementary schools and to continue to plan distance teaching in advanced years “.

That was far too hard for most countries, many school children are already facing a lost year.

Bundeswehr should help with rapid tests

The situation in the Retirement and nursing homes was a topic at the summit. The incidence has recently decreased among the very old, but not as sharply as in other age groups. The staff in retirement and care facilities should wear FFP2 masks when in contact with residents. And at least until the vaccinations with both doses have been completed, “the rapid tests when entering the facilities are of particular importance,” emphasizes the federal and state governments. Since many nursing homes complain about a lack of staff for the rapid tests, soldiers from the German armed forces are supposed to help out.

No communication in case of curfew

A requirement for a nationwide Curfew, for example as in Bavaria from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., was rejected by the SPD in particular before the summit and was also found in the Summit resolution proposal that is available to the Tagesspiegel, no longer after it was included in a previous draft.

There it was stated under point 9 that the federal states undertake to orient their measures in such a way that an incidence of below 50 can be “foreseeably” achieved by mid-February. If this does not succeed, the federal states should “curfew” and / or the restriction of the radius of movement to 15 km around the place of residence “. And not as before from a 7-day incidence of 200, but also below.

As of today, that would also affect Berlin. Above all, SPD-led federal states mobilized, in the proposed amendments point 9 was deleted by the Berlin Senate Chancellery without replacement. Because that could mean curfews from mid-February for regions with low infection numbers compared to Germany.

Anger over Merkel’s selection of scientists

Because the bookings are still so diffuse – and there is no stable data basis for the spread of the far more contagious British virus mutant B117. there, the decisions were again preceded by an expert discussion, among others with RKI boss Lothar Wieler, the virologist Christian Drosten and the traffic planner Kai Nagel from the TU Berlin.

The physicist Viola Priesemann from the Max Planck Institute was not invited again, who last time called for plans for a hard lockdown, at least with a restriction of the range of motion to five kilometers for hotspots, which in the end became the already famous 15-kilometer corona -Rope. It was said that she treated the Prime Minister “partly like kindergarten children”.

In regional circles, the one-sided selection of scientists was criticized, Merkel wanted to create a threatening backdrop. The expert committee of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet is also skeptical about tough tightening.

The fact that Merkel wanted to prevent Klaus Ströhr from joining caused displeasure among SPD country representatives. Stöhr is a German virologist and epidemiologist who previously worked for the WHO. He is of the opinion that the measures in Germany should be adjusted but not drastically tightened, because the parameter should be the situation in Germany and not the development of an as yet unclear virus mutation in other countries.

It also became clear that the situation cannot be compared with Great Britain, where the mutation had already reached at least ten percent of the cases by late autumn. In Germany, the cautiously assumed values ​​are around 1 percent. Therefore, the very hard lockdown is not necessary, it said. The round’s dilemma: “Everything meets a certain pandemic fatigue”.

But also for the TU scientist Kai Nagel involved in the switch it is clear: “Something has changed.” Although there is no clear B117 image due to the lack of sequencing, Nagel has extrapolated with simulations if the virus is only one percent here If it is widespread, it will be the dominant form in two to three months. Since it is far more contagious, 40 percent of the population would have to be vaccinated “just to get back to where we were last year.”

“People should be quiet”

The connected scientists plead for curfews. “The activity patterns show that this is beneficial, especially for less private visits in the evening,” says Nagel. He considers a lock from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as in Bavaria as a viable option. Bavaria shows that this brings the numbers down faster, for example hospital patients in Munich. And what would be appropriate in terms of the risk of contagion public transport?

Nagel’s surprising answer: “People should be quiet.” So basically the silent subway. No conversations, no phone calls, a driving vow of silence – for fewer aerosols. Even small things count in the great struggle.

Note: This article will be updated continuously.