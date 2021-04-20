“School closings are being tightened even further, but the curfews for adults are being eased,” says Hamburg’s Senator for Education, Ties Rabe (SPD). “Children are locked out of school so that adults can be out longer in the evenings. That happens when the Bundestag makes school policy. “

This Wednesday, the revised resolution recommendations of the Infection Protection Act are to be voted on. After heavy criticism from the opposition, the coalition factions agreed that the seven-day incidence of school closings should be reduced from 200 to 165 and that curfews should not apply from 9 p.m. onwards. A decisive change has been made for schools and universities.

“Glad to get away from the 200”

The seven-day incidence of 200 seemed too high not only to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), but also to the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler. The teachers’ associations also find an incidence of 165 too high, they think the 100 is appropriate. The chairman of the health committee Erwin Rüddel (CDU) admitted to the FAZ that the 165 was a negotiated solution. There were obviously no material reasons.

Regarding the allegations of the teachers’ associations that schools want to close at an incidence of 100, he said that the school staff will be vaccinated shortly, and that the infection rate below the threshold value can be controlled through regular testing. The higher threshold takes into account the enormous burden for working parents and the consequences for children and young people if they have to forego contacts.

For the SPD parliamentary group, health policy spokeswoman Sabine Dittmar said on Tuesday that she was “incredibly happy that we got away from the 200”. The deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese said that the threshold had been debated for a long time. “Ultimately, the 165 results from the fact that on Monday the average value of all 16 federal states for the incidence value was around 165.”

The health policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus spoke to the FAZ about a “bazaar” of incidence values. There is no reasonable factual reason for a seven-day incidence of 165, rather it is a compromise between the government factions. She referred to the psychological stress for children and adolescents, which would have increased extremely. Air filter devices, masks, regular tests and a vaccination for teachers made responsible school lessons possible. She repeated her group’s announcement that she would lodge a constitutional complaint against the Infection Protection Act.