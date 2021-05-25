Schools Afternoon activities will continue for Toka students next autumn in Espoo

In Espoo, state corona subsidies and euros saved due to corona are allocated to student care for children and young people.

Espoo receive additional funding for next year’s student care and need for learning.

For example, the extra euros will save the afternoon club activities of all second-graders from Espoo.

An additional 600,000 euros was allocated to the afternoon clubs. The exact amount will not be specified until the autumn, when the number of students applying for afternoon activities will be known.

More money was also allocated to student care and teaching. The need for the increase is estimated at at least EUR 3 million. Also for these, the exact amounts will be decided later. The money is intended to increase support for children and young people following the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus.

Read more: “The battle for school money continues: Politicians tried to speed up the decision, Vapaavuori refused to take up the matter”

The funding comes from both the expenditure saved due to the interest rate and the state interest rate subsidies. The allocation was decided on Monday at the Espoo City Council in connection with the approval of the first interim report. The amounts will be decided in more detail in the summer in connection with the second interim report.