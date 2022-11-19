The administrations of private schools in the Eastern Province confirmed that the strategy they followed in dealing with the problem of the mass absence of students during the period preceding the date of exams and official holidays had achieved remarkable success.

She explained that “the view of empty classrooms of students during the periods preceding events each year is no longer prevalent,” attributing this to the strict measures it took towards absent students, most notably the activation of the Student Behavior Regulations.

She said that she was keen to inform the students’ families of the nature of the procedures that will be taken against those who are absent before official holidays or exams, and that includes deducting behavior grades from the final results in the general average at the end of each semester, to educate their children about the importance of attending classes.

Parents of students believed that the spare time their children suffer during the pre-examination period, with a large number of lessons and not enough time to study, is what pushes them to allow their children to miss school.

The guardian of three students studying in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Noura Ali Al Hammadi, confirmed that the idea of ​​absence before exams is caused by the tension that accompanies the students’ families who prefer to be reassured that their children study each subject separately with sufficient focus during the period preceding the exams, instead of sitting in the classroom. School and review all subjects during the school day without focus.

The mother of a middle school student, Asmaa Al Ali, said that the spare time students suffer during the pre-exam period outweighs their stay in their parents’ homes to review their lessons.

On the other hand, teachers emphasized that the purpose of these procedures is in the interest of the student, pointing out that classes are allocated for remedial and revisions immediately after the end of the curriculum so that the student does not have to enroll in private lessons during the final exams period.

The psychologist in a private school in Fujairah, Hala Waleed Al-Saeed, confirmed that the importance of the last week in the semester is greater than the importance of the school days that the students spent studying the curriculum, as it “contributes to enabling them to understand issues and points that may have been difficult for them throughout the academic year, as well as There is an opportunity to address the weaknesses of the students by re-explanation and revision.

An administrator in a private school studying the British curriculum, Alaa Muhammad, said that the school administration has focused since the last academic year on solving the problem of mass absences, which may appear as a habit among some students without the availability of actual excuses that call for them, noting that the solution that strengthened students’ discipline is to activate a regulation Student behavior after educating their families about its provisions, and dealing firmly and not leniently with non-compliant students.

And she added that the results of the measures taken towards the absentees began to appear positively during the last academic week, specifically before the exams period for the end of the first semester of the current year, as the students disciplined and paid attention to remedial lessons and reviews provided by teachers in all subjects.

An English teacher at a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed Rosetta. This indicated that she did not face any problem with repeated absences during the last week preceding the final exams for the first semester, pointing out that the solutions that her school administration adopted to control students may be the best among the other methods that were adopted during the previous years.

She also confirmed the allocation of review papers for each subject that is solved in the classroom with the subject teacher, with re-explaining them to the students in the event that they were unable to solve them correctly.