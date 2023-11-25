Private schools in the Northern Emirates reported that they observed negative practices by students at various educational levels, including not wearing the school uniform since the beginning of the school year, growing their hair long and not grooming it, and bringing their phones into the classroom, which causes them to be distracted and distracted from the lessons. And their low levels, in addition to being late to school without any reason, as schools addressed these practices that had become routine among a group of students by deducting five grades per month from non-compliant students, in accordance with the student conduct regulations, confiscating their mobile phones, and communicating with their families in person to urge them to Trimming their children’s hair, taking care of their general appearance, obliging them to wear school uniforms, and coming to morning assembly without delay, before taking strict measures that would amount to not allowing non-compliant students to enter classes, and not renewing their registration during the next academic year.

Muhammad Asaad, who works in the administration of a private school, attributed the school’s measures against non-compliant students to their negative influence on the rest of their classmates in the classroom, and the gradual spread of the phenomenon of wearing non-school uniforms, such that the student wears any clothes that suit him, in addition to wearing long hair, tying it at the back, or leaving it left. Not combed, and using the phone to photograph their colleagues, and publishing pictures on social media platforms, which leads to chaos in the general appearance, and a violation of the student behavior regulations, and thus a decrease in the evaluation of schools by educational committees, which make surprise visits to monitor the extent of students’ commitment. The student conduct regulations, and the school’s commitment to educational and pedagogical standards.

Private school administrations in Ras Al Khaimah said that they had observed, at the beginning of the current academic year, students wearing sports uniforms daily without the approved school uniform, which may become a phenomenon in schools, and students wearing any clothing during school hours, pointing out that the strict measures that have been taken When students are late entering their classes as a result of not wearing the school uniform, this is a first warning. If the students do not comply with this, their families will be summoned and they will be forced to pledge in writing that their children will be committed to wearing the school uniform.

She added that the phenomenon of students lengthening their hair was widespread last academic year, and that she was working to combat it early by monitoring them in the morning queue, and through field visits to classrooms, stressing that students were directed to the necessity of adhering to the code of conduct, cutting and grooming their hair, and in the event that they did not comply during This week, the student’s families will be contacted by telephone, summoned to schools, and required to pledge in writing to adhere to the code of conduct throughout the school year.

The director of a private school – who preferred not to publish his name – indicated that during the past years, schools had allowed students to bring their mobile phones, provided that they were placed in the safety box located in each classroom, in order for the students to communicate with their families after the end of work, to determine where their families could stop. outside schools, but some students took advantage of this, filming video clips, posting them on their social media platforms, and talking to each other via WhatsApp groups during classes, in addition to going to the bathroom during classes for long periods of time to be busy with the phone.

He stated that this would lead to a decline in students’ academic standards, and their dependence on mobile phones during classes and during exams with the aim of cheating, which made schools decide not to bring students any mobile phone throughout the school year, and that if a student wishes to communicate with his family, He should contact them from the school reception department.

He added that students’ adherence to the behavior code is mandatory and cannot be tolerated, and the procedures will be tightened during the next two weeks. If some do not adhere to the code, five grades will be deducted daily from any student’s behavior grades, and he or she will be refused re-registration in schools during the next academic year. Emphasizing that the failure of some students to adhere to the code of conduct affects the evaluation of schools and their educational and pedagogical quality. This is because students’ commitment leads to the excellence of schools and contributes to the development of their evaluation among private schools.