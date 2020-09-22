Schools According to the police, the assault at the Vantaa school during the break was “very dangerous”: A sixth-grader was knocked to the ground and beaten

According to police, the situation could have caused very serious injuries.

Use of the park four pupils are suspected of the school’s violence, police say. Sixth-graders had knocked another student to the ground and targeted violence at this, at least by beating.

Director of Investigation Simo Kauppinen The East Uusimaa police say that the victim was fortunately spared serious injuries.

“However, the situation was very dangerous, the injuries could potentially have been very serious,” Kauppinen says.

Vantaa city announced on Sundaythat serious violence took place at Kytöpuisto school in Havukoski on Tuesday last week. According to the city, an ambulance was called to the school, and the pupil received the first aid he needed.

The violence took place during the break. Director of Basic Education in the City of Vantaa Ilkka Kalon according to the yard, there were five breakers at the time of the incident. The school has about 430 students.

The school said it immediately called the police to the scene after the situation and began preparations for disciplinary action.

Kauppisen according to which equally serious situations are not common in schools.

“Schools have some noise at regular intervals that are being addressed, but this is not very common. Whenever children commit violence against each other, there is a high risk of injury. ”

According to Kauppinen, the police strive to prevent situations of violence and bullying by preventing them, for example through campaigns and information. According to Kauppinen, the involvement of parents in prevention is essential.

Police continue to investigate the case. Pupils who have been involved in violence are under the age of 15, so there is talk of suspicion of committing a crime.

The school will also continue this week’s further preparations for disciplinary action. Disciplinary action ranges from the most lenient, i.e., post-session, to written warning and temporary dismissal. According to Kalo, fixed-term dismissals of up to three months are made annually in Vantaa in the amount “counted with one finger”.