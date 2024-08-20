Schools | Abandoning traditional textbooks can go “overwhelming”, says the professor

First, digital materials replaced books, now in some subjects they are returning to books. The use of digital material still has undeniable benefits: students get learning targeted at their own level.

KOulu has in some places gone too far in the teaching use of digital material, says the professor of education at the University of Tampere Mari-Pauliina Vainikainen.

“When you get excited about something new, it might get a little overwhelming in the beginning. For example, if you have purchased great equipment for everyone to use, it easily follows that you have to use it for the sake of using the equipment,” says Vainikainen, who has studied the use of digital learning materials.