Schools “A little has to be pinched” – This is how principals of Helsinki schools describe the impact of savings on children’s daily lives

According to the Director of Basic Education in Helsinki, the budget for basic schools in Helsinki has been good for a long time. Funding was reduced this year, but has been increased during this term in all previous years.

Part Helsinki’s primary schools will lose the funding they receive this year compared to the previous year.

Three Helsinki-based primary school board chairmen wrote about it on the HS opinion page last weekend. Board chairpersons are concerned that cutting school budgets will reduce the quality of teaching and support for students.

HS interviewed principals of four Helsinki schools about how savings affect teaching arrangements.

According to the principals, the decrease in budgets is mainly reflected in the decrease in so-called resource teachers. Resource teachers refer to teachers who tour different classes to help the actual class or subject teacher.

In the park primary school principal Juha Ruutila says that in Puistola the budget this year is about 100,000 euros lower than in the previous year.

“In any case, we would have lost two teachers due to the number of students. There is a bit of a tweak due to both the change in the financial model and the cuts in the industry. ”

According to Ruutila, the sizes of student groups will increase somewhat due to the surgeries. On the primary school side, the largest groups in the Park are 25 and 27 students in size. According to Ruutila, the groups on the upper school side have been quite small in the past and are now growing with the cuts for “pick-ups”.

According to Ruutila, raising group sizes is not a disaster.

“It’s quite doable.”

Neither Principal of Malmi Primary School Lasse Latomäki does not feel that changes in the budget would have a major impact on teaching arrangements.

Malmi Primary School has more than 700 students, and according to Latomäki, for example, the number of student groups is considered every year. In practice, according to him, it is a matter of deciding whether there are less than or more than 20 students in the groups.

“We are going to have quite normal teaching arrangements. Despite the savings, we have a relatively good situation, but in some other schools this may be more visible, ”says Latomäki.

Helsinki the city’s director of basic education Outi Salon according to some schools next year’s budget will decrease and some will increase due to the funding model for basic education. In Helsinki, a new funding model came into force in 2018, in which the funding system, which was previously based on hourly frames, was changed based on the number of students.

There has been a three-year transition period in the model, ie changes in funding have been made gradually. The funding model did not reduce the money received by primary schools as a whole, but the money is transferred from one school to another.

However, according to Salo, the reduction in the budget for all schools is not only a question of the funding model, but also of this year’s funding cuts, which amount to about EUR 11 million for basic education. Salo uses the term productivity measure for cuts.

Productivity measures mean that funding for basic education decreased from last year. Appropriations are increasing in the whole education and training sector, but the additional money promised is not enough to cover the increase in costs due to the increase in the number of children, among other things.

However, according to Salo, not all schools will be affected by the savings. In some schools the budget will remain the same as last year’s budget, in some it will decrease.

Salon according to some schools have prepared for the end of the transition period of the funding model so that there has not been a big drop. It has meant to schools, for example, that some recruitments, such as hiring resource teachers, have not been made in the past.

Should Helsinki schools have been better prepared for the end of the transition period so that the drop would not be so big this year?

“Schools have certainly done their best when productivity targets were still on,” says Salo.

According to Salo, however, Helsinki-based schools are still not in big trouble with their budgets.

“If you compare to spruce municipalities [Suomen kuusi suurinta kaupunkia], Helsinki ‘s budget has been very good in recent years. This year, too, we are in a good situation after the productivity measures. ”

In practice, productivity measures refer to savings, ie in many schools, for example, the reduction of resource teachers.

Boards of Directors the chairs took a different view in their opinion. They wrote that budgets have caused “concern and dismay” around the city.

Salo does not want to take a position on whether there is cause for concern and dismay.

“It is true that no such major productivity measures have been taken during this term. During the term of office, appropriations have been increased in other years, this year it was reduced, ”says Salo.

In Käpylä Rector of the Unified School located in Sari Solan according to the school’s staff budget decreased “significantly” this year.

The reduction in the budget is reflected, for example, in the reduced access to special needs teachers, the inability to hold another teacher in groups of more than 30 students, and the less frequent division of classes into two groups. In addition, more assistants would be needed, according to Sola, but that is not possible.

“The resource for assistants in regular classes is already very small. We currently have a total of just one assistant for 350 general education students, working 25 hours a week. There are no opportunities to increase the assistant resource within the 2021 budget, ”says Sola.

Maunulan in primary school, the budget this year is 92,000 euros lower than last year.

The school principal Taija Kiesi-Talpiainen according to it, it means at least that three classes of less than 20 students could possibly be combined into two. Kiesi-Talpiainen also considers it a significant effect that there are fewer so-called distribution hours due to savings. Splitting lessons mean that the class is divided into two groups, and the groups receive part of the day instruction only among their own group.

In addition, there is less money to hire resource teachers. According to Kiesi-Talpiainen, next year, for example, a school attendance assistant may be hired where a resource teacher would have been hired before.

However, according to Kiesi-Talpiainen, the cuts will be made in a situation where resources have been good for a long time.

“Right now, things are terribly comfortable. Past years have been quite easy, for example, to be able to hire resource teachers. ”