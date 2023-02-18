Schools | A “bold” decision was made at Kerava: all middle school students will soon be in focused teaching

Starting next fall, all Kerava middle school students will participate in focused teaching. Weight classes were given up – with one exception.

Liberal arts and creativity, exercise and well-being, languages ​​and influence, and sciences and technology. From these four options, all Kerava middle school students will choose their own emphasis path starting next fall.

This solution was reached in Kerava at a time when half of the city’s middle school students were studying in special classes. There are more than 1,100 students in Kerava’s three middle schools.

“Collecting general education classes started to be pedagogically challenging,” says Kerava’s director of basic education Terhi Nissinen.

When the students who did best in school applied for weighted classes, the level differences between these classes and general education classes within the schools were clearly visible.

Segregation that is, regional differentiation had already been tried to be curbed in Kerava before by establishing its own physical education class in each middle school.

Regardless of their wishes, those who want to go to physical education class are always placed in the emphasis class of their own local school, so that families do not have to choose schools regionally.

In the end, the reform started through a council initiative submitted to the city council in 2021. In it, all students from Kerava were required to have the right to emphasized teaching.

“We in the industry also had the will to raise the motivation and self-esteem of all students in this critical middle school phase,” says the director of education and teaching Tiina Larsson.

One a compromise was made in Kerava: The only music class in the city is allowed to continue. The music class is also the only one where emphasis is already given in elementary school.

“There was quite a strong political will to preserve the music classes,” describes Larsson.

According to Larsson, music classes were not a threshold question. It was more valuable to get the reform started as a whole.

In general, Larsson thanks the Board of Education for their courage. The renovation was prepared according to a long plan, and efforts were made to develop the new structure among many types of assemblies.

“At Kerava, we found that the best result is achieved when different groups are involved. It is worth including teachers, guardians and students in the planning work,” says Larsson.

Next starting in the fall, Kerava’s 8th and 9th graders study on a new weighting path: They choose one of the four weighting paths and one long and a few shorter electives.

The change does not apply to those currently studying in an emphasis class, but the first people to follow the new emphasis path are the current seventh graders.

According to Nissinen, it will be easier to offer emphasis in the future when there are more participants in the courses.

Lessons weighted in terms of hours are offered as much as when the teaching was organized in a class format.

Larsson and Nissinen are excited about the reform. So are the teachers, they say: in the future, there will not be such sharp differences between the classes as before, which will also make the work of the teachers easier.