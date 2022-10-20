Home page World

Jana Stabener

High school graduates know that the gender pay gap exists. Nevertheless, they underestimate the size of the wage gap to their male colleagues.

There is still no equality between women and men, according to experts such as masculinity researcher Rolf Pohl. Again and again there are steps backwards and counter-movements, he says explains in an interview what the “crisis of masculinity” means has to do. One area where the gender gap is still visible today is the gender pay gap, which is the difference in wages between men and women that will emerge in 2022 Federal Statistical Office is 18 percent.

A new study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) examined whether young women already expect this difference in income. She comes to the sad conclusion that high school graduates do expect a “gender pay gap” – only in reality it is even a bit larger.

Female high school graduates expect that at some point they will be paid 15.7 percent less than men – but the gender pay gap is currently 18 percent. © agefotostock/IMAGO

Gender Pay Gap: Female high school graduates expect to earn around 16 percent less

the study, which was published in October 2022, is based on data from the Berlin University Admissions Panel (Best Up) and surveyed 308 women and 205 men in 2014. She came to the conclusion: Female high school graduates assume that by the age of 35 they will be in a full-time job (with a university degree) will earn around 16 percent less than their male colleagues. On average, they expect a monthly net salary of 3153 euros, while men expect 3740 euros.

Noisy Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) women with a bachelor’s degree at this age (at least at the time the survey was carried out) earned an average of only 2070 euros. The surveyed high school graduates still calculated their “gender pay gap” to be smaller than it ultimately is.

According to the authors of the study, the fact that women start their working life with low expectations is due to the expected family obligations – the “Gender Care Gap”. Women still do more care work than men. What is particularly bitter is that itself Women who earn more than their husbands do more housework.

Expecting to earn less doesn’t exactly help in salary negotiations

“The fact that women and men have different expectations of their future income may not appear to be a problem at first glance – but the opposite is the case: if women enter into salary negotiations with low expectations, for example, they may actually get a lower salary.”

The gender gap in income expectations therefore contributes negatively to the actual gender pay gap, explains DIW economist Andreas Leibing. This phenomenon could also be explained with another gap: the “Gender Confidence Gap”, which also accounts for the lack of women in quiz shows could be responsible.

The authors of the study conclude that if politicians want to reduce the gender pay gap in the long term, they must also focus on the income expectations of young people. The compatibility of work and family must be significantly improved in the course. This included the expansion of child day care, especially in the area of ​​all-day offers, and incentives for a fair distribution of parental leave. In addition, it is important to have more women in management positions who could be role models for young women.

