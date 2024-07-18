In St. Petersburg, two schoolgirls were found with wounds in the toilet of the Bekhterev Psychiatric Center

In St. Petersburg, two schoolgirls were found with wounds in the toilet of the Bekhterev National Medical Research Center of Psychiatry and Neurology in the Nevsky District. This became known “Fontanka”.

According to the publication, the patients, aged 16 and 12, with similar wounds on their hands and in serious condition, were admitted to the Filatov Children’s Hospital the day before. Ambulance workers took both from the medical center. The Russians went into the restroom together; the motives for their actions are being established.

The younger victim is from the Pskov region, the older one lives in the Tosnensky district of the Leningrad region, Fontanka found out.

