In Kazakhstan, a 16-year-old schoolgirl pushed a three-year-old girl into an outdoor toilet

In the Saryagash district (Kazakhstan), a 16-year-old schoolgirl pushed a three-year-old girl into an outdoor toilet. This was reported by the publication Horde.

The child went missing on May 16. Dozens of people searched for the girl. Three days later, her body was found in an outdoor toilet. Initially, the police assumed that the unfortunate woman had fallen and sustained injuries.

A month later, a similar story happened to a five-year-old girl. She survived and said that a 16-year-old schoolgirl tried to push her. The suspect was detained.

It turned out that the teenager was diagnosed with schizophrenia. During interrogation, she admitted that she was involved in the attack on the three-year-old child.

“In connection with the circumstances revealed and taking into account the psychological state of the suspect, she was placed in a specialized medical institution. The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing, aimed at fully and comprehensively clarifying all the circumstances of the case,” the Turkestan Region Police Department reported.

Earlier, a nine-year-old girl went with her mother to a hotel restaurant and was beaten in the toilet. According to the child, a teenage girl burst into her stall, hit her on the head and face and grabbed her by the neck.