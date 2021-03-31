In Moscow, a schoolgirl was hospitalized from school after fainting. The girl said that she was poorly fed at home, the metropolitan prosecutor’s office began a check, the department said on March 31.

According to preliminary information, on March 30, a 14-year-old student of the seventh grade, after the start of lessons at an educational institution in the Eastern Degunino region, lost consciousness, the girl was sent to the hospital.

The schoolgirl said that she was malnourished at home. According to the prosecutor’s office, she lives with her parents on Dubninskaya Street, the family was not previously registered.

In the course of a survey of living conditions, it was found that the schoolgirl does not have her own sleeping place, there is no food in the house, and the living conditions are unsanitary.

The prosecutor’s office will assess compliance with the legislation on minors, including the actions of authorized bodies to identify family problems and the actions of parents.

On March 18, in one of the schools in Omsk, during a lesson, a 15-year-old girl became ill, she was hospitalized. It turned out that the teenager was poisoned by psychoactive substances.