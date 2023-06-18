In the city of Ust-Kut, Irkutsk region, a 16-year-old schoolgirl disappeared. This was announced on June 18 by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Irkutsk Region in its Telegram channel.

According to the department, Anastasia B. left the house on June 16 at seven in the morning to put up leaflets. On that day, she logged into the messenger several times from her phone, then it became unavailable.

“All surveillance cameras along the teenager’s route have been checked. At 8:15 it was recorded how she was going to the EW stop, she was no longer in the field of view of the video cameras. All entertainment establishments, attics, basements, the coastline from the Sunset microdistrict to the Mostootryad microdistrict, a forest area have been checked, ”the UK said.

The girl was wearing a black windbreaker with yellow and blue inserts, blue pants and blue sneakers. Search activities are ongoing.

Investigators opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

