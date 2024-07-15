Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

A girl from Germany was raped during a public viewing at Vienna’s Rathausplatz. The 16-year-old was in Austria with her school class.

Vienna – Two men are suspected of having raped a schoolgirl from Germany in Vienna. During the public viewing of the European Championship match between Austria and the Netherlands on June 25, acts of abuse are said to have taken place in the area of ​​the town hall square.

Schoolgirl from Germany raped at European Championship public viewing in Austria: Vienna police investigate two men

The 16-year-old was with her school class in the Austrian capital, a police spokesman explained when asked by IPPEN.MEDIAIt is not clear whether it was a school trip to Austria or a private stay.

All of Austria’s European Championship matches as well as the semi-finals and the final were shown in front of Vienna’s town hall. (Symbolic image) © Richard Mundl/Imago

According to the police, the two men approached the group from Germany at around 8:45 p.m. A conversation ensued during which sexual acts are said to have taken place. Over the course of the evening, the student was raped.

After rape of German in Vienna: Suspect is questioned, second person unknown

It is unclear whether the perpetrators are the men who had previously spoken to the group. “The police are currently investigating an as yet unknown perpetrator and a 35-year-old Austrian,” said a spokesman. The suspect is currently at large. The police explained: “The man is still being questioned. The investigation into the unknown perpetrator is ongoing.”

Just at the beginning of the year, a case of abuse in Vienna shocked the Alpine country. 17 young people are said to have severely abused a 12-year-old girl over a period of months.