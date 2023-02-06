Two schoolchildren were hospitalized from the restaurant “Tasty – and the point” in the center of Moscow, reports Telegram-Baza channel. A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were taken to the toxicological intensive care unit.

The incident took place at a network establishment on Maroseyka Street. Teenagers began to rave and talk about suicide, after which they were taken to the hospital. According to Baza, schoolchildren were diagnosed with psychodysleptic poisoning.

At the moment, it is not known how intoxication could have occurred. The boy and girl are in an unconscious state, their tests are not yet ready, the source said.

Earlier mass poisoning of children occurred in the suburbs. The reason was a tablet from cockroaches.