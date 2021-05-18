Four students were hospitalized after a physical education lesson at a school in the city of Velikiye Luki in the Pskov region. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by the regional authorities.

“The children had a physical education lesson on the street – this was the third lesson, but since the first two lessons were not there, the children came to the third. It was an ordinary training lesson, but after it 4 children felt unwell, complained of dizziness and weakness, ”the administration noted.

An ambulance brigade was called to the school, and the children were taken to the hospital, after informing their parents about it. Currently, the condition of the children is assessed as satisfactory, they are being monitored by doctors.

According to the authorities, there are no factors of poisoning, the reasons for the children’s malaise will be established after medical tests and checks.

Investigators arrived at the scene, their work will be coordinated by the Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia in the Pskov region. They will establish the reasons and details of what happened.

