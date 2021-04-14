High school students in Texas organized a “slave trade” by black classmates on social media. This is reported by The Associated Press with reference to human rights activists.

The students created groups on Snapchat in which they staged a “slave auction”: for example, one of the students wanted to “buy” his classmate for $ 1, and another offered a $ 100 bid for another black peer.

The school administration considered this behavior of schoolchildren as “cyber-bullying based on race” and applied disciplinary action to the students, but what exactly is not reported. In addition, the school leadership held educational talks with students and their parents.

Earlier, in one of the private schools in New York, they stopped naming Newton’s laws by the name of their creator because of the color of his skin. According to one of the high school students, the school administration explains its decision by the need to “decentralize the whiteness.” In addition, in this way they want to teach children the idea that there is something more in physics than Newton.