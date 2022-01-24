40% of Russian schoolchildren want to receive a salary of more than 60 thousand rubles at their first job. This follows from a survey conducted by the international educational company YaClass on January 24.

“The majority of schoolchildren – 40% – expect to receive a salary of more than 60 thousand rubles at their first job. It is important to note that among high school students (grades 10-11) this proportion is 45%. Another 27% of students in grades 5-11 assume that their first professional income will be from 35 to 50 thousand rubles, 22% – from 25 to 35 thousand rubles, 11% – from 15 to 25 thousand rubles. message.

Most often, schoolchildren from the Murmansk and Kaliningrad regions, the Crimea and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug spoke about plans to earn from 60 thousand rubles. Pupils from Kalmykia, Pskov and Novgorod regions, on the contrary, were less likely to name high numbers.

It also became known that a third of the survey participants (33%) want to choose creative professions, such as a blogger, artist, musician, writer. 17% of respondents named information technology and medicine as their future professional activity.

“Another 11% of schoolchildren announced their intention to build their careers in economics and finance, 8% in law, 6% in education, 4% in tourism, and 2% each in the beauty industry and the hotel business,” the message adds.

Almost 8,000 pupils in grades 5-11 of schools in 85 regions of the country took part in the study.

On January 3, it was reported that 71% of respondents in Russia would like to change jobs. Most respondents (76%) expect a high salary from a new place, 58% of respondents would like to meet an adequate team and management, 48% expect to maintain a balance between work and leisure.