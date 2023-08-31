“Odnoklassniki” released comics with tips on adapting children to a new school

By the beginning of the school year, Odnoklassniki, with the support of the Arithmetika Dobra charitable foundation, launched a mini-application dedicated to the adaptation of children to a new school. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

In particular, useful comics with advice from psychologists have been prepared for users. They are divided into three parts – for parents of elementary, middle and high school students.

Vibrant illustrations immerse users in situations that beginners often face, from choosing the right clothes to feeling lonely. The recommendations of specialists will help you understand how to support a student in a given situation.

“Transferring to a new school is quite common. It can happen due to a move or a desire to find an educational institution with a focus on specific subjects. A beginner needs to get used to new teachers and classmates, as well as adapt to the conditions in an educational institution. These circumstances cause anxiety and fear. You can’t do without the help of parents, because they are the most reliable support for the child. We hope that thanks to the advice of psychologists embedded in comics, it will be easier to overcome difficulties, and the new school will become a joy for the child as soon as possible,” said Andrey Berezkin, Head of Strategic Partnerships.

In addition, a series of other recommendations from the fund’s experts will also be published in the official group “Social projects of OK”. Among them are tips on how to help children from foster families adapt to a new school, what to do if difficulties start at a new school, as well as life hacks about parental support.