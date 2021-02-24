A political scandal erupted in France after the mayor of Lyon decided to leave schoolchildren without meat for lunch. Reported by The Guardian.

Mayor Gregory Doucet of the Green Party said the measure was temporary and due to the pandemic. According to him, the exclusion of meat from the school menu will reduce the time for serving schoolchildren, which means that you will be able to feed all of them with hot meals without breaking social isolation.

The politician’s initiative drew widespread public outcry and criticism from ministers from the centrist government. “Let’s stop feeding ideology to our children. Let’s just feed them what they need to grow well. Including meat, ”said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen. Dusse himself insists that the decision is purely practical and does not aim to make the children vegetarians.

In 2016, there was a fierce debate in Denmark over whether serving pork in government offices was an insult to the customs and traditions of migrants who practice Islam, in which the pig is considered an unclean animal. This phenomenon is called the “meatball war”. It got to the point that in the Danish city of Randers passed a bill that obliged government agencies, including schools, colleges and institutes, to serve pork dishes in canteens.