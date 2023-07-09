Sunday, July 9, 2023, 09:36



Few know him, but his role in safeguarding a small part of Orihuela’s movable heritage is fundamental. It is the Historical-Artistic Patronage. The institution has part of its collection deposited in the Museum of Sacred Art, however, it does not even have a headquarters. To give it greater visibility, at the Jesús María de San Agustín school they have decided to create a museum with imitations of the board’s collection within the same center and, in addition, another virtual gallery, so that any Oriolano can take a tour from home through the works of this institution. The project has been promoted by the teacher and historian of the Marieli Zerón school together with her fourth-year Secondary School (ESO) students. The teacher recalls that the board of trustees has authentic jewels that often go unnoticed and are unknown to the majority of Oriolanos, such as, for example, the rectory necklace and a jamuga that are now part of the visit to the current Santo Domingo school, formerly headquarters of the historic University of Orihuela.

«The president of the board of trustees, Piluca Ávila Roca de Togores, from the moment I presented the project to her, has made it her own by facilitating the consultation of the inventory, the photographic session of the works and the dissemination. She has also managed the inclusion of the work on the website of the National Heritage Institute in its education section », thanks Zerón.

His objective, he describes, which was, ultimately, for his students to discover the foundation, its objectives and its works by doing different activities, including a guided tour of that exhibition that they have improvised in the center for their classmates lower. Also very striking is this virtual gallery with some pieces, which have been disseminated through the school’s social networks, “and that the people of Oriolan and the inhabitants of Vega Baja could enjoy some of them,” Zerón congratulates himself. “With this we also managed to create citizen and institutional awareness around the fact that the foundation needs a physical space, a headquarters that it does not have and a greater economic endowment”, claims the historian.