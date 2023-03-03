Classmates and other students of a school in the village of Novy Ropsk in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region recorded a video in support of the 10-year-old boy Fyodor, who was injured in an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group, but saved two girls. The footage was posted on Friday, March 3, on the page of the educational institution in social networks.

The children emphasized that the schoolboy accomplished a real feat and did not lose his head when he saved the girls from saboteurs.

“I am proud of my countryman, who showed bravery and courage,” said one of the schoolgirls.

Another student noted that his peer made a real feat. “Fyodor, you are a real hero!” noted another student.

The children wished Fedor a speedy recovery and return home.

Also on Friday, an inscription appeared on the tower of the Bryansk television center in support of a boy wounded by Ukrainian saboteurs. A text was broadcast on the TV tower: “Fyodor. You are our hero.”

The mother of the girl, whom Fyodor helped during the terrorist attack, thanked the boy for saving her daughter. The woman said that the children had known each other since childhood and went to the same school until it was closed.

On March 2, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs fired at a car in which there were children in the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region. The attack killed two people, wounded 10-year-old schoolboy Fedor and another adult.

The girls who were in the car were not injured thanks to the actions of a schoolboy who, having been injured, took them out of the car and took them into the forest, after which he caught a ride and drove them to a safe place.

On March 3, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the boy was awarded the departmental medal “Valor and Courage” for his heroism and dedication.