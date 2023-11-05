The interactivity and entertainment of the expositions of the exhibition-forum “Russia” in Moscow surprises with its scale, schoolchildren from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra told Izvestia on November 5 in a conversation about their impressions of the event.

According to Elina, one of the visitors to the exhibition-forum, it is very pleasant to see that the organizers of the event paid attention to each region of Russia. In addition, the schoolgirl said with a smile, she did not expect that the exhibition dedicated to her home region would greet visitors with a scaled copy of a mammoth.

“Wonderful experience [от выставки], emotions are exclusively positive. Just look at this scope [мероприятия]. I can go around the whole of Russia in one complex, but even that is quite large. I’m very glad that I visited here,” said schoolgirl from Ugra Yasmina.

Earlier, on November 5, Russian actor Sergei Bezrukov, who visited the “Russia” exhibition and forum, said that VDNKh is returning its real name to the exhibition of achievements and that Russia really has something to be proud of.

Bezrukov emphasized that in the 90s, electrical equipment was sold in the VDNKh pavilions, which was monstrous, since the very meaning of the exhibition of achievements was “simply killed.” Now it is important to show all residents of Russia what successes and regions the country is proud of.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Sergei Khaidarov spoke about how the second day of the Russia exhibition-forum was going. He emphasized that it was no less productive than the first one, and added that according to the organizers’ expectations, at least 20 million people would become guests of the forum.

The exhibition-forum “Russia” opened at VDNKh on November 4, National Unity Day, and will last until April 12, 2024. It involves 70 VDNKh pavilions, which will host 500 excursions daily in each of the 89 regions of the country. The entrance is free.