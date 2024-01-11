Several hundred schoolchildren from Belgorod came for a recreational holiday to camps in the Voronezh and Kaluga regions, Izvestia was convinced by visiting the scene of events in both regions.

The first group of students in grades 1–4 left the city on the morning of January 11, and in the evening of the same day a bus brought them to Voronezh. Also on Thursday evening, a group of older schoolchildren left for Kaluga – for this, the authorities allocated a separate railway carriage.

In the Voronezh country camp “Blue Screen” the day before, everything was ready for the arrival of Belgorod children who survived the shelling of the city on December 30. The rooms for three to four people are clean and comfortable; the camp has a gym with a wall bars, a large courtyard with gazebos and horizontal bars. There are coolers with drinking water in the corridors. Children will also have a balanced menu, which will definitely include vegetables and fruits, a canteen employee told Izvestia.

“My name is Dusya, I came because I wanted to, and my parents approved it. I’m very afraid of the sound of the siren, so I agreed not to listen to it,” one of the girls who arrived told Izvestia.

Second-grader Timur told Izvestia that he was going to camp in a good mood.

“In Belgorod sometimes it booms, there was a siren. The first time I was scared, the other times I wasn’t,” the boy recalled.

The second group of 243 children left Belgorod on the evening of January 10, and the next day at 07:00 arrived at the Kaluga railway station. In Kaluga, the arrivals were met by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and several comfortable buses, which took the guests to two health complexes – Sokol and Vityaz.

Accompanying teacher Elena Shcherbinina told Izvestia that the children were noisy and cheerful on the road.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“At night there was a boom nearby, I jumped up and ran to my dad…”