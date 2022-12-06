The final essay for 11th grade students will be held in Russia on Wednesday, December 7th. A positive test result is required for admission to the Unified State Exam (USE). Ksenia Bezrukova, a senior developer of educational programs in the Russian language at MAXIMUM Education, told Izvestia about the main mistakes in passing the exam.

She clarified that the essay will be evaluated according to the “pass” / “fail” system. The main objectives of the exam are to test the general speech competencies of the student and determine his ability to reason on a chosen topic and argue his position.

“One of the most common mistakes when writing an essay is a mismatch between topic and arguments. This is the main “rake” for students who want to use a universal bank of arguments for all occasions. There are such lists on the Internet, and it is because of this that this error occurs. It is not enough just to know the plot of a work and give general arguments. It is important to show the relevance of the work to the chosen topic by answering a simple question: “How does this book help to reveal the topic?” – explained the specialist.

Another common mistake due to which you can get a “failure” is the substitution of analysis for retelling. Schoolchildren should remember that retelling is a sequence of events (who was born where, married), and analysis is the search for cause-and-effect relationships and identifying motives in the work (Why is it important that he was born there? Why did he marry her?).

The prerequisites for passing the exam also include a logical and consistent presentation, Bezrukova emphasized.

“The theses that the student cites in the essay must correspond to the arguments and conclusions. It is very important to follow the train of thought, to read your essay not only from the first to the last sentence, but also to see the logical connections. If the author of the essay asks a question in the text, he must answer it. Also, do not introduce a new idea in conclusion, which was not mentioned before – this can be interpreted as a logical violation, ”the expert warned.

Graduates will have to write a detailed and reasoned essay on one of the proposed topics in 3 hours and 55 minutes. The volume of the essay should not be less than 250 words, otherwise the work will not be considered at all, Bezrukova added.

On November 28, MAXIMUM Education reported that most students are afraid to write a final essay according to the new rules. So, 51% of the students surveyed reported that it became more difficult to prepare for an essay, and 70% admitted that they were nervous and stressed before the exam.

Most of all (30%) schoolchildren are afraid of the unknown, since a set of essay topics will now be formed from the closed bank of the Federal Institute of Pedagogical Measurements (FIPI). Also, 26% of students note that it is difficult for them to select arguments from literature or cinema, 18% of respondents are worried because of the great responsibility, since the final essay is admission to the exam.